Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 19.04 points or 0.22% at 8597.31 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 2.14%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 1.75%),Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 1.52%),Centrum Capital Ltd (down 1.4%),Axis Bank Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IFCI Ltd (down 1.19%), Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 1.18%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.18%), IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (down 1.13%), and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 0.97%).

On the other hand, Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 9.92%), Share India Securities Ltd (up 8%), and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.04%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.43 or 0.01% at 61227.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.05 points or 0.13% at 18278.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.12 points or 0.6% at 31137.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.32 points or 0.34% at 9227.2.

On BSE,2262 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

