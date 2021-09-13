Volumes soar at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 97599 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7751 shares

FDC Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 September 2021.

FDC Ltd registered volume of 27513 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8815 shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.361.40. Volumes stood at 3148 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54360 shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.178.75. Volumes stood at 83096 shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd saw volume of 2843 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1355 shares. The stock increased 3.93% to Rs.4,134.40. Volumes stood at 1823 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 5513 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2686 shares. The stock increased 0.49% to Rs.1,688.00. Volumes stood at 11340 shares in the last session.

