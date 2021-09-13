Volumes soar at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Wealth Management soars after stellar Q1 performance
Volumes jump at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter
Volumes soar at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter
Board of IIFL Wealth Management to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 250 cr
IIFL Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 42.03% in the June 2021 quarter
-
IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 97599 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7751 shares
FDC Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 September 2021.
IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 97599 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7751 shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.309.15. Volumes stood at 4853 shares in the last session.
FDC Ltd registered volume of 27513 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8815 shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.361.40. Volumes stood at 3148 shares in the last session.
Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54360 shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.178.75. Volumes stood at 83096 shares in the last session.
Lux Industries Ltd saw volume of 2843 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1355 shares. The stock increased 3.93% to Rs.4,134.40. Volumes stood at 1823 shares in the last session.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 5513 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2686 shares. The stock increased 0.49% to Rs.1,688.00. Volumes stood at 11340 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU