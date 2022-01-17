KEC International spurts after multiple order wins

KEC International gained 1.4% to Rs 517.7 after the EPC company secured new orders worth Rs 1,112 crores across its various businesses.

The company's transmission & distribution business secured orders for T&D projects in CIS, Middle East, and Americas. Civil business segment secured orders for infra works in the water pipeline and urban infra segments in India. Meanwhile, cable business secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, We are pleased with the continuous order inflows, especially in International T&D and Civil businesses. The order in CIS has reinforced our presence in that region and further enhanced our International T&D order book. Our Civil business continues to strengthen its presence in the growing segments of Water Pipelines and Urban Infra. With the above orders, our current year order inflows have exceeded Rs 14,000 crore, a robust growth of over two times vis-vis last year. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 44% drop in net profit to Rs 80 crore on a 10% rise in revenue to Rs 3,587 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

