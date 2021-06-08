Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 48.33 points or 0.62% at 7807.08 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bank of Maharashtra (down 6.98%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 4.46%),Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 3.68%),PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.47%),CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 3.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Angel Broking Ltd (down 2.94%), JSW Holdings Ltd (down 2.73%), Bank of India (down 2.72%), IFCI Ltd (down 2.05%), and Computer Age Management Services Ltd (down 2%).

On the other hand, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 16.75%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 9.55%), and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 8.29%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 40.44 or 0.08% at 52288.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.65 points or 0.07% at 15740.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.57 points or 0.91% at 24821.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.43 points or 0.62% at 7835.4.

On BSE,1758 shares were trading in green, 1361 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

