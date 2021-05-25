Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 60.21 points or 0.78% at 7637.9 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Union Bank of India (down 8.33%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.93%),SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (down 4.89%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 4.37%),Angel Broking Ltd (down 3.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Computer Age Management Services Ltd (down 3.31%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (down 3.16%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.86%), Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (down 2.79%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 2.59%).

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (up 5.7%), Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 5.39%), and Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 4.3%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 27.25 or 0.05% at 50624.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.7 points or 0.02% at 15200.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.4 points or 0.24% at 23347.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.38 points or 0.1% at 7371.03.

On BSE,1767 shares were trading in green, 1244 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

