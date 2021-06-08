Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5210.95, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.36% in last one year as compared to a 56.6% rally in NIFTY and a 39.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5210.95, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 15733.55. The Sensex is at 52257.85, down 0.14%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 2.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14069, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5240.15, down 0.1% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd jumped 26.36% in last one year as compared to a 56.6% rally in NIFTY and a 39.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 39.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)