Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 115.06 points or 1.55% at 7538.27 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Angel Broking Ltd (up 4.99%), Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 4.54%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.99%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.3%),JM Financial Ltd (up 3.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (up 2.97%), CSB Bank Ltd (up 2.82%), Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.82%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 2.71%), and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 2.62%).

On the other hand, Centrum Capital Ltd (down 0.65%), Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 0.5%), and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 0.48%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 496 or 1% at 50060.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.55 points or 1.01% at 15056.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.2 points or 0.86% at 23178.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.08 points or 0.77% at 7333.75.

On BSE,1843 shares were trading in green, 587 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)