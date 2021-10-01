Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 83.35 points or 0.98% at 8433.04 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IDFC Ltd (down 3.64%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 3.41%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 3.01%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 2.86%),REC Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.18%), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 2.06%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 1.98%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 1.97%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 1.97%).

On the other hand, IDBI Bank Ltd (up 6.26%), Yes Bank Ltd (up 5.74%), and Muthoot Finance Ltd (up 5.59%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 438.07 or 0.74% at 58688.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 116.4 points or 0.66% at 17501.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.34 points or 0.3% at 28167.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.47 points or 0.13% at 8715.72.

On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

