Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 55.65 points or 0.62% at 8893.25 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, MAS Financial Services Ltd (down 5.14%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.36%),Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 3.76%),Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 2.28%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 2.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (down 1.97%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 1.88%), CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 1.73%), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 1.72%), and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.65%).

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 5.6%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 5.08%), and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.92%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 198.72 or 0.33% at 60346.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.3 points or 0.32% at 18010.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.5 points or 0.64% at 29313.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.03 points or 0.73% at 9189.59.

On BSE,1934 shares were trading in green, 1296 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)