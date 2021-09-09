Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 29.34 points or 0.35% at 8428.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 5.25%), SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 3.68%),Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 3.09%),Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (down 2.36%),ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 2.19%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 1.97%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 1.72%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 1.44%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 1.41%).

On the other hand, UCO Bank (up 11.01%), Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 6.15%), and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 5.41%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 23.05 or 0.04% at 58227.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.5 points or 0.04% at 17346.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.46 points or 0.38% at 27606.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.79 points or 0.06% at 8485.09.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1370 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

