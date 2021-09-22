Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 37.74 points or 0.44% at 8458.17 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (down 3.79%), Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (down 2.85%),Centrum Capital Ltd (down 2.38%),AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 2.03%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Equitas Holdings Ltd (down 1.3%), IDBI Bank Ltd (down 1.15%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.09%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 1%), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Share India Securities Ltd (up 7.85%), Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 5.54%), and LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 5.22%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.65 or 0.02% at 59017.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.15 points or 0.05% at 17571.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 354.5 points or 1.29% at 27883.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 116.06 points or 1.36% at 8650.46.

On BSE,2121 shares were trading in green, 1021 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

