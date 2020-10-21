Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 76.86 points or 1.39% at 5594.13 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 9.97%), IDFC Ltd (up 4.36%),GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.83%),Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 3.77%),UCO Bank (up 3.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2.86%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 2.68%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 2.63%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 2.61%), and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 2.58%).

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (down 1.33%), HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 0.76%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 0.64%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 402.1 or 0.99% at 40946.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 111.5 points or 0.94% at 12008.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.21 points or 0.65% at 14992.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.72 points or 0.62% at 4986.24.

On BSE,1267 shares were trading in green, 483 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

