Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.13% to Rs 284.28 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 22.54% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 284.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 270.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.88% to Rs 136.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 1060.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 855.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales284.28270.42 5 1060.33855.81 24 OPM %20.6120.02 -21.7118.51 - PBDT59.0961.21 -3 248.23171.23 45 PBT54.5155.79 -2 230.78151.19 53 NP26.6334.38 -23 136.2195.33 43
