Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.13% to Rs 284.28 crore

Net profit of declined 22.54% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 284.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 270.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.88% to Rs 136.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 1060.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 855.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

