Electrotherm (India) standalone net profit rises 73.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 848.81 crore

Net profit of rose 73.46% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 848.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 968.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1157.05% to Rs 140.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 3462.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2734.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

848.81968.953462.372734.7714.637.988.795.66108.6379.72279.25156.1072.1641.60140.7911.2072.1641.60140.7911.20

