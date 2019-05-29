JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit rises 50.05% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Electrotherm (India) standalone net profit rises 73.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 848.81 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 73.46% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 848.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 968.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1157.05% to Rs 140.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 3462.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2734.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales848.81968.95 -12 3462.372734.77 27 OPM %14.637.98 -8.795.66 - PBDT108.6379.72 36 279.25156.10 79 PBT72.1641.60 73 140.7911.20 1157 NP72.1641.60 73 140.7911.20 1157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements