Electrotherm (India) standalone net profit rises 73.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 848.81 croreNet profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 73.46% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 848.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 968.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1157.05% to Rs 140.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 3462.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2734.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales848.81968.95 -12 3462.372734.77 27 OPM %14.637.98 -8.795.66 - PBDT108.6379.72 36 279.25156.10 79 PBT72.1641.60 73 140.7911.20 1157 NP72.1641.60 73 140.7911.20 1157
