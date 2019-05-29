JUST IN
Asian Granito India consolidated net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 369.21 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India declined 65.84% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 369.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 391.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.39% to Rs 20.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 1186.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1155.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales369.21391.62 -6 1186.661155.60 3 OPM %6.529.27 -7.2912.03 - PBDT15.6128.56 -45 55.89105.39 -47 PBT8.9321.44 -58 28.5880.00 -64 NP5.7816.92 -66 20.8752.69 -60

