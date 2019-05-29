Asian Granito India consolidated net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 369.21 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India declined 65.84% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 369.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 391.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.39% to Rs 20.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 1186.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1155.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

369.21391.621186.661155.606.529.277.2912.0315.6128.5655.89105.398.9321.4428.5880.005.7816.9220.8752.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)