Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.07% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.330.56118.18-76.790.40-0.430.40-0.430.30-0.43

