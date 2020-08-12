JUST IN
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.07% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.56 -41 OPM %118.18-76.79 -PBDT0.40-0.43 LP PBT0.40-0.43 LP NP0.30-0.43 LP

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020.

