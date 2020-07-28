Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.79% to Rs 30.39 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 41.30% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.79% to Rs 30.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.3949.65 -39 OPM %13.5217.14 -PBDT9.298.31 12 PBT8.968.04 11 NP7.805.52 41

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 07:50 IST

