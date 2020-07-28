Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.79% to Rs 30.39 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 41.30% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.79% to Rs 30.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.30.3949.6513.5217.149.298.318.968.047.805.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)