Bombay Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Bombay Wire Ropes rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
