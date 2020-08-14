Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 54.11% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 53.31% to Rs 377.12 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 54.11% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.31% to Rs 377.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 807.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales377.12807.74 -53 OPM %9.1613.12 -PBDT70.93147.90 -52 PBT60.91138.00 -56 NP44.4996.95 -54

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:56 IST

