Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 54.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 54.11% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.31% to Rs 377.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 807.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

