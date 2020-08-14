S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Edelweiss Financial gains on buzz NBFC arm sells sticky loans to global funds
MAS Financial slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 14%
Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 72.91% in the June 2020 quarter
Nahar Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 682.08% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.14 -64 OPM %-80.000 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU