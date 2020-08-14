JUST IN
Business Standard

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.14 -64 OPM %-80.000 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:53 IST

