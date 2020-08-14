JUST IN
India Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 12.26% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.58113.90 -20 OPM %19.354.45 -PBDT11.438.91 28 PBT3.843.17 21 NP2.382.12 12

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:53 IST

