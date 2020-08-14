India Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 12.26% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.90.58113.9019.354.4511.438.913.843.172.382.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)