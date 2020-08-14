JUST IN
Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 24.94 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin declined 75.31% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.9430.23 -17 OPM %7.349.82 -PBDT0.931.79 -48 PBT0.241.02 -76 NP0.200.81 -75

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:53 IST

