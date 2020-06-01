Indian Hotels Co approves issue of NCDs aggregating Rs 300 cr

The committee for long term borrowing of Indian Hotels Co on 30 May 2020 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 aggregating to Rs 300 crore, by way of private placement, to ICICI Bank (NCDs).

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the tenor of the instrument is 3 (three) years from the deemed date of allotment.

