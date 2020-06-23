Berger Paints India standalone net profit rises 125.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.15% to Rs 1174.82 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 125.37% to Rs 194.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.15% to Rs 1174.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1352.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.39% to Rs 699.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 435.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 5691.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5515.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1174.821352.735691.695515.5516.2516.0116.8315.64289.79221.511075.94881.40246.57179.61905.42715.95194.6586.37699.05435.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)