Berger Paints India standalone net profit rises 125.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.15% to Rs 1174.82 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India rose 125.37% to Rs 194.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.15% to Rs 1174.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1352.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.39% to Rs 699.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 435.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 5691.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5515.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1174.821352.73 -13 5691.695515.55 3 OPM %16.2516.01 -16.8315.64 - PBDT289.79221.51 31 1075.94881.40 22 PBT246.57179.61 37 905.42715.95 26 NP194.6586.37 125 699.05435.84 60
