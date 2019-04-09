Fire breaks out at Asian Paints' Vishakhapatnam facility

On 08 April 2019

announced that a fire broke out at the Company''s paint manufacturing facility in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 08 April 2019 in the afternoon.

The fire has been brought under control. The Company is in the process of assessing the extent of damage. The of the plant have been affected.

This will not have any impact on the business operations of the Company.

