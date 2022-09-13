Firm opening on the cards on upbeat global cues

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 98 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the U.S. inflation report for the month of August. Headline inflation in the U.S. is expected to decline in August, as per reports. But core inflation, excluding energy and food, is projected to rise.

Wall Street equity indexes closed higher on Monday boosted by weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked.

Global markets are gearing up for the latest reading of U.S. inflation, with the August data set to be released Tuesday. The report is one of the last pieces of data on inflation the U.S. Federal Reserve will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the market settled with strong gains on Monday, tracking firm global market cues. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was rose 321.99 points or 0.54% to 60,115.13. The Nifty 50 index gained 103 points or 0.58% to 17,936.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 890.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 September, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)