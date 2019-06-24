Network 18 Media & Investments sells its investment in HSN Cyprus and HomeShop

has entered into a term sheet to sell it's shareholding in NW18 Holdings Plc. (' Cyprus').

Pursuant to this, Cyprus would cease to be an associate of the Company.

Further, has sold 13,20,481 shares in Television Network (HomeShop) (formerly known as TV18 Network).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)