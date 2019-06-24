Network 18 Media & Investments sells its investment in HSN Cyprus and HomeShop

Network 18 Media & Investments has entered into a term sheet to sell it's shareholding in NW18 HSN Holdings Plc. ('HSN Cyprus').
Pursuant to this, HSN Cyprus would cease to be an associate of the Company.
Further, Network18 has sold 13,20,481 shares in Television Home Shopping Network (HomeShop) (formerly known as TV18 Home Shopping Network).
