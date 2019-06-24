Scanpoint Geomatics allots 43.33 lakh equity shares under rights issue

At board meeting held on 24 June 2019

The at its meeting held on 24 June 2019 has approved the allotment of 43,33,819 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 23/- per Equity Share pursuant to the Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company in terms of Letter of Offer dated 15 May 2019.

Pursuant to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company has been increased from Rs. 9,01,71,398 divided into 4,50,85,699 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 9,88,39,036 divided into 4,94,19,518 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

