Firstsource Solutions unveils Firstsource Automation League

-
ALSO READ
Firstsource Solutions spurts on acquiring US-based PatientMatters
Board of Firstsource Solutions appoints director
HGS Digital partners with RPA specialist Automation Anywhere
Information Technology stocks edge higher
Firstsource Solutions gains after Mon Health System expands relationship with subsidiary
-
To unlock human potential through automationFirstsource Solutions unveiled the Firstsource Automation League - a citizen development program to democratize automation and empower the workforce. The program equips employees, even those without a programming background, to identify automation opportunities and build solutions, accelerating efficiency and cycle time. The Firstsource Automation League training methodology has been developed in collaboration with the company's automation partner UiPath.
The research conducted during the run-up to the project highlighted the importance of both instilling an automation mindset as well as establishing automation skilling and rigorous mentoring programs. In keeping with the findings, Firstsource developed a structured curriculum in partnership with leading digital transformation trainers Tiny Magiq. The curriculum harnesses the cumulative power of making small changes using motivational techniques, based on Stanford behavioral scientist B.J. Fogg's model of creating tiny habits.
Citizen developers across Firstsource are currently being trained on the UiPath platform. First, they identify tasks that are best suited for automation using the Automation Hub and follow it up by building and publishing the solution in Studio X - the no-code platform with pre-designed templates for accelerated development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU