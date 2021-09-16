Fitch revises outlook on Shriram Transport Finance to 'stable'; affirms rating at 'BB'

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots equity shares and warrants to Shriram Capital
UPL receives upgrade in credit outlook from Fitch
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company approves preferential issue of shares and warrants to Shriram Capital
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising options
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issuance
-
Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) said that Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the company's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDR) to 'stable', from 'negative', and has affirmed the ratings at 'BB'.
Fitch Ratings said that the ratings reflect the company's longstanding franchise in used commercial-vehicle financing, experienced management, satisfactory execution record backed by established underwriting processes and risk controls, and improved loss-absorption buffers.
We have revised the outlook to stable as we believe STFC's credit profile is likely to remain resilient, despite lingering uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch said.
The company's operating metrics have improved since the second half of fiscal year ended March 2021 (FY21) and it has maintained steady funding access, which the ratings agency expects will be sustained.
The company has strengthened its capital adequacy, liquidity and provisioning buffers over the past year, further improving its defences against credit impairment and refinancing risk.
Fitch said that an upgrade is less likely in the near-term in light of the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment. In the longer-term, any upgrade would depend on a material strengthening in the operating environment and domestic financial system, together with stable asset-quality trends, strengthened levels of profitability, and conservative leverage.
Shriram Transport Finance Company, the flagship company of the Shriram group, has significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, stock broking and distribution businesses.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 46.9% to Rs 169.94 crore on a 12.2% increase in total income to Rs 4,651.50 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 1380.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU