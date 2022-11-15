Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 259.42 croreNet Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 259.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 260.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales259.42260.37 0 OPM %-1.663.28 -PBDT-18.97-3.69 -414 PBT-36.27-21.25 -71 NP-35.89-19.54 -84
