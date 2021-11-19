Flipkart to acquire majority share in SastaSundar.com

-
To launch Flipkart Health+The Flipkart Group, India's homegrown consumer internet ecosystem, today announced its foray into the healthcare sector through the launch of Flipkart Health+. As part of this development, the Group has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace which owns and operates SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, as it focuses on providing consumers access to affordable and convenient healthcare.
SastaSundar.com offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies. It aims to address the issues of access to affordable and quality healthcare in India by providing original products from authorized sources and delivering them across the country. By utilizing Al and data analytics technologies and integrating them with personal counselling through its network, SastaSundar.com provides consumers comprehensive solutions for a wide range of healthcare needs.
Flipkart Health+ will leverage the combined strengths of the Flipkart Group, which includes its pan-India reach and technology capabilities, with SastaSundar's deep expertise to provide consumers end-to-end offerings in the health-tech ecosystem. It will endeavour to give millions of Indian consumers access to quality and affordable healthcare, starting with e-pharmacy and will add new healthcare services such as e-diagnostics and e-consultation over time. Flipkart Health+ will report to Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President and Flipkart veteran.
This new venture builds on the Flipkart Group's efforts to address the growing consumer internet ecosystem, providing end-to-end offerings from travel to healthcare as digital technologies continue to democratize access to products and services.
