FM chairs meeting with heads of PSU banks, RRBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with heads of public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in New Delhi on Thursday (7 July 2022). She reviewed Operational and Governance reforms in RRBs and performance of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries.

The Minister instructed all the public sector banks to onboard an account aggregator system by end of July.

She advised Indian Banks Association (IBA) and sponsor banks to play a lead role in technological advancements in the RRBs. While highlighting the role of animal husbandry and fisheries in the economy, the Finance Minister directed banks for ensuring time-bound disposal of pending KCC applications.

It is noteworthy that as on 1 July 2022, 3.26 crore farmers (including 19.56 lakh Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries farmers) have been covered under the KCC scheme, with sanctioned credit limit of Rs. 3.70 lakh crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)