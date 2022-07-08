FM chairs meeting with heads of PSU banks, RRBs

-
The Minister instructed all the public sector banks to onboard an account aggregator system by end of July.
She advised Indian Banks Association (IBA) and sponsor banks to play a lead role in technological advancements in the RRBs. While highlighting the role of animal husbandry and fisheries in the economy, the Finance Minister directed banks for ensuring time-bound disposal of pending KCC applications.
It is noteworthy that as on 1 July 2022, 3.26 crore farmers (including 19.56 lakh Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries farmers) have been covered under the KCC scheme, with sanctioned credit limit of Rs. 3.70 lakh crore.
