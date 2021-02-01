FM Proposes To Extend Eligibility Period To Claim Tax Holiday For Start-ups By One More Year

The Finance Minister stated in her budget speech today that in order to incentivise setting-up of more start-ups in the country, it is proposed to extend the eligibility period to claim tax holiday for the start-ups by one more year to 31st March, 2022.

In order to incentivise investment in start-up, it is proposed to extend the eligibility period of claiming capital gains exemption for investment made in the start-ups by one more year to 31st Match, 2022

