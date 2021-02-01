Allocation To Healthcare Sees Substantial Increase Of 137%

-
-
As expected, the allocation to healthcare in the Union Budget FY2022 has been increased substantially.
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today that areas of focus will be preventive and curative healthcare as well as well being. The overall allocation towards healthcare is likely to be around Rs 2,23,846 crore, a 137% percentage rise from the previous budget.
