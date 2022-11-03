FMCG shares edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 67.16 points or 0.41% at 16291.73 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (up 4.14%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 4.08%),Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 2.01%),Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 1.98%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1.87%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 1.3%), Marico Ltd (up 1.28%), L T Foods Ltd (up 1.28%), and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 1.24%).

On the other hand, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.41%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.8%), and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.48%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 46.58 or 0.08% at 60859.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.35 points or 0.12% at 18060.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.89 points or 0.17% at 29004.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.2 points or 0.21% at 9074.31.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

