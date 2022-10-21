FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 128.57 points or 0.79% at 16311.76 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 4.74%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 3.07%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.83%),Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.56%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DFM Foods Ltd (up 1.68%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 1.29%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 1.29%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 1.28%), and BCL Industries Ltd (up 1.25%).

On the other hand, EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 2.99%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 2.4%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 2.31%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 271.49 or 0.46% at 59474.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.43% at 17639.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.6 points or 0.28% at 28818.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.83 points or 0.11% at 8840.86.

On BSE,1803 shares were trading in green, 899 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)