FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 128.57 points or 0.79% at 16311.76 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 4.74%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 3.07%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.83%),Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.56%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DFM Foods Ltd (up 1.68%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 1.29%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 1.29%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 1.28%), and BCL Industries Ltd (up 1.25%).
On the other hand, EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 2.99%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 2.4%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 2.31%) turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 271.49 or 0.46% at 59474.39.
The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.43% at 17639.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.6 points or 0.28% at 28818.31.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.83 points or 0.11% at 8840.86.
On BSE,1803 shares were trading in green, 899 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.
