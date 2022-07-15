FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 166.37 points or 1.12% at 15038.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 2.43%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.13%),Britannia Industries Ltd (up 2.11%),Tata Coffee Ltd (up 2.03%),Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 1.79%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.75%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.72%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 1.38%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 3.79%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.02%), and DFM Foods Ltd (down 1.29%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 163.66 or 0.31% at 53579.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.8 points or 0.26% at 15980.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 12.74 points or 0.05% at 25658.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.22 points or 0.09% at 8010.34.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

