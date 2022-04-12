Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 927, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.85% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% gain in NIFTY and a 9.43% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 927, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 17510.65. The Sensex is at 58514.67, down 0.76%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 3.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38236.25, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

