FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 58.98 points or 0.43% at 13625.43 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.65%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 2.42%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 2.21%),Emami Ltd (up 1.78%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.67%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1.38%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 1.3%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 1.2%), and Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 1.19%).

On the other hand, BCL Industries Ltd (down 5%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 3.67%), and Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 3.52%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 272.62 or 0.46% at 59192.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.75 points or 0.54% at 17661.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.62 points or 0.02% at 30558.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.3 points or 0.35% at 9009.

On BSE,1200 shares were trading in green, 1716 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)