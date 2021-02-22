Sensex crashes over 1000 pts; FMCG shares under pressure

The key indices declined further in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty fell below 14,700 mark. FMCG shares declined for the fifth session. Rising COVID-19 cases and negative global cues triggering selling in domestic shares.
At 14:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, skid 1132.95 points or 2.23% to 49,756.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 312.90 points or 2.09% to 14,668.85.
Selling was broad based. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.62%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.10%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 935 shares rose and 2012 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.192% as compared to its previous close of 6.132%.
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 72.4125, compared with its previous closing of 72.65
MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement added 0.57% to Rs 46,462.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, gained 0.2% to 90.55.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2021 settlement rose 45 cents to $63.36 a barrel.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index fell 1.25% to 32,919.70. The index has declined by 3.1% in five sessions.
ITC (down 4.1%), Marico (down 1.97%), Dabur India (down 1.75%), United Spirits (down 1.47%), Godrej Consumer (down 1.35%), Nestle India (down 1.1%), United Breweries (down 0.85%), Emami (down 0.84%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.56%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.55%) declined.
Varun Beverages (up 7.40%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 4.05%), Britannia Industries (up 0.70%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene (up 0.23%) and Colgate-Palmolive India (up 0.22%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 3.47% to Rs 1455.55. The power transmission & distribution business of L&T has won a slew of orders across its spectrum of offerings. According the company's classification, the value of 'large' orders lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
Vivimed Labs surged 11.45% to Rs 16.55. The company received approval for a product from Uzbekistan Government for its PICS & Health Canada approved site, both facilities are situated at Hyderabad.
Sheela Foam fell 1.96% to Rs 2020.40 after the company said it received an order on 18 February 2021 to close its Jalpaiguri plant from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.
