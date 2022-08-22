Forbes & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2022.

Forbes & Company Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 917.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46830 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd surged 9.30% to Rs 456.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16192 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 8.05% to Rs 468. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23767 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spurt 6.97% to Rs 450.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60571 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd jumped 6.49% to Rs 15.91. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

