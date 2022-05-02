Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2022.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd tumbled 19.87% to Rs 512.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20274 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 9.05% to Rs 3999. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13184 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd crashed 7.61% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd dropped 7.41% to Rs 173.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd shed 6.32% to Rs 71.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)