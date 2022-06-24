Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Route Mobile Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd surged 13.04% to Rs 386.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8379 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd soared 11.36% to Rs 1325.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25227 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 9.43% to Rs 26.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd exploded 8.75% to Rs 136.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42865 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd rose 8.29% to Rs 318.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16841 shares in the past one month.

