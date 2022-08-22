FMCG shares edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 25.05 points or 0.16% at 15675.92 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 6.25%), Indo National Ltd (up 2.95%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 2.25%),DFM Foods Ltd (up 1.56%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1.04%), Gillette India Ltd (up 0.99%), Goodricke Group Ltd (up 0.93%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 0.82%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.72%).

On the other hand, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 5.08%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 3.37%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.81%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 491 or 0.82% at 59155.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.35 points or 0.86% at 17606.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 297.01 points or 1.05% at 27878.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 111.6 points or 1.26% at 8751.41.

On BSE,959 shares were trading in green, 1920 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)