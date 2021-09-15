Force Motors unveils the All New Gurkha 2021

Force Motors revealed the final avatar of the All New Gurkha 2021 today on its social media platforms.
The brand new Force Gurkha web site is now live featuring its 360 degrees exterior and interior panoramic views.
The Gurkha 2021 is built on a ground up modular architecture platform with an all new wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels fine-tuned to achieve the right balance and offer best in class ride quality on multiple surfaces viz., tarmac, rough rural roads and off the road. The only carry over from the previous generation Gurkha is the Mercedes G-Wagen inspired looks and imposing stance.
