Frontier Springs standalone net profit declines 43.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.84% to Rs 16.80 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs declined 43.07% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.8024.29 -31 OPM %17.5017.29 -PBDT2.974.25 -30 PBT2.353.65 -36 NP1.562.74 -43

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:58 IST

