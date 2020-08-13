Frontier Springs standalone net profit declines 43.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.84% to Rs 16.80 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs declined 43.07% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.8024.2917.5017.292.974.252.353.651.562.74

