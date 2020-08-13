Prima Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 110.73% to Rs 4.32 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries rose 23.21% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 110.73% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.322.0520.3736.100.880.740.690.560.690.56

