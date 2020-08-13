Redington India consolidated net profit declines 19.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.37% to Rs 10697.14 crore

Net profit of Redington India declined 19.31% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 10697.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11674.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10697.1411674.741.922.00170.11179.71130.52146.9288.78110.03

