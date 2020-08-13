Redington India consolidated net profit declines 19.31% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.37% to Rs 10697.14 croreNet profit of Redington India declined 19.31% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 10697.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11674.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10697.1411674.74 -8 OPM %1.922.00 -PBDT170.11179.71 -5 PBT130.52146.92 -11 NP88.78110.03 -19
