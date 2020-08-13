Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 98.61% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.22% to Rs 1273.70 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 98.61% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 115.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.22% to Rs 1273.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1538.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1273.701538.70 -17 OPM %34.3834.30 -PBDT213.60320.20 -33 PBT49.90157.00 -68 NP1.60115.30 -99

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:47 IST

